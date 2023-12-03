Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 6,842 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Five9 Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $79.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

