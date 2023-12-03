Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

