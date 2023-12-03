Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,240. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.