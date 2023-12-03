Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $67.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

