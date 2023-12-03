Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $6,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,297 shares of company stock worth $4,651,579 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $832.00.

Equinix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $824.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $748.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.92 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

