Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.