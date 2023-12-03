Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 0.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG opened at $66.84 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

