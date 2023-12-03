Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Service Co. International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Service Co. International by 144.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after buying an additional 207,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,477 shares of company stock worth $9,831,117 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

