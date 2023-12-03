Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 142,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IJH opened at $262.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

