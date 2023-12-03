Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,580,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 283,910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 713,361 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 10,196.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 1,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 68,371 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WDS opened at $20.46 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

