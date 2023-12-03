Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 709 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

