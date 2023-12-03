Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,302 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $814.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $812.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $785.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.