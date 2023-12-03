Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

