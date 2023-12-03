Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 30.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.