Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 8,873 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

