Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Kering in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kering has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

