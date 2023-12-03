Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,160,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 20,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. 8,212,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,435,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

