Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Key Energy Services Price Performance

KEGX stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Friday. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Key Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

