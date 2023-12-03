Key Square Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. United Rentals comprises about 11.0% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $25.81 on Friday, hitting $501.83. 1,127,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $505.15.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

