Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,365,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

