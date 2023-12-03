Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 685,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,753 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 273,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 272,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.91%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

