Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Raised to $21.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.50 to $21.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Up 3.8 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

KIM stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.