Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard Sells 28,987 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 28,987 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.56, for a total transaction of C$4,393,255.23.

Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$154.65. 170,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 220.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. Kinaxis Inc. has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$191.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$145.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.87.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.25. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of C$145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8917352 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

