KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,308 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.22% of KLA worth $143,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

KLA stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.00. 619,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $562.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

