Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 596,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.85. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
