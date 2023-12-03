Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 596,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.85. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

