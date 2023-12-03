Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 745,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 462,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Know Labs Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:KNW opened at $0.42 on Friday. Know Labs has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of Know Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Know Labs by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Know Labs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 957.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 139,469 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Know Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Know Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

