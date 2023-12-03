Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

