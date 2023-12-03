Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 35.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kura Oncology by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 220.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 182,221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $9.96 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. The firm has a market cap of $739.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

