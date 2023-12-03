L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $45,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

NYSE:LHX opened at $194.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $230.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

