Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 55.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LADR traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 604,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,036. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

