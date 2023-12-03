Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 0.9 %

Lam Research stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $722.08. The stock had a trading volume of 692,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,222. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $730.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.