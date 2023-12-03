Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 61,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,676. The company has a market cap of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantern Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $499,997.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 55.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 25.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

