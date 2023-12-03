Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 61,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,676. The company has a market cap of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.20.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Lantern Pharma
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 55.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 25.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lantern Pharma
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.