Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,203 shares during the quarter. Larimar Therapeutics comprises about 3.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 7.89% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,195. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

