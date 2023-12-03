Lcnb Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. 18,744,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,972,782. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

