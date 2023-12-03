Lcnb Corp Buys 175 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.41. 4,903,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,703. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

