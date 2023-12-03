Lcnb Corp Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $133.32. 24,267,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,753,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

