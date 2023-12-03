Lcnb Corp Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,435,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,072,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

