Lcnb Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $461.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,396,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.38 and a 200-day moving average of $440.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

