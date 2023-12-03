Lcnb Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

LLY traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.04. 3,638,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,851. The stock has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $581.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,818 shares of company stock worth $251,226,782 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

