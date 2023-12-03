Lcnb Corp Has $1.28 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 5.1 %

PFE traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 103,624,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,702,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

