Lcnb Corp Has $2.46 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 473,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

