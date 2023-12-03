Lcnb Corp Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. 2,898,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $42.46.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

