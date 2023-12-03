Lcnb Corp Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,529,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,662,000 after buying an additional 229,806 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,139,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,408,000 after buying an additional 29,874 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,101,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,039. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

