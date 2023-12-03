Lcnb Corp Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lcnb Corp owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. 442,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,365. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

