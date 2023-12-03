Lcnb Corp Has $891,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.42. 1,994,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,330. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

