Lcnb Corp Has $891,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Up 2.2 %
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.