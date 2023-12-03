Lcnb Corp Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,005. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

