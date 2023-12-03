Lcnb Corp Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lcnb Corp lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,371,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,388,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.