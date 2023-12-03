Lcnb Corp Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.50. 4,524,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.89. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

