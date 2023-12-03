Lcnb Corp Purchases 1,240 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000.

ITOT traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $83.07 and a twelve month high of $101.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

