Lcnb Corp Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 33.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,252,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,565. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

